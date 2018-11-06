As Roxanne, Robin McAlpine is a revelation. In a brilliant, multi-layered performance — the sort for which hyperbole was invented — she drives the show the same way her stage manager character drives the rehearsal they’re desperately trying to get through. She can make you laugh despite her broken heart, her frustration, and her acquiescence. Her pain becomes your pain.

Alex Best delivers as entitled budding action film star Jake, who strives to legitimize himself by appearing on Broadway. In the beginning he’s as full of himself as he is ambitious. After all, his recent film enjoyed a $67 million opening weekend. But by the play’s end, he’s learned some hard truths, and the character’s journey is well documented by Best’s insightful performance.

The three well-formed characters seem worlds away from one another when the story begins. When it ends, they’ve found a common ground. To get there convincingly is not an easy task. It requires adroit writing, which Rebeck delivers in abundance. Each of the three has his/her chance to be the alpha as the power shifts among them. While certain conceits are a bit difficult to digest — the fact that no one seems able to remember the stage mics are open, which means everything said on stage can also be heard off or the notion of an action film star working as an understudy to an even bigger action film star — the show packs a powerful punch overall and is highly recommended.

The Understudy runs through Nov. 11 at the Palm Springs Art Museum’s Annenberg Theater. For tickets, call 760-325-4490 or visit annenbergtheater.org.