It’s ladies first, when it comes to the professional golf tours’ most prestigious 2018 championships – aka, the “Majors”. A week before the men gather at Augusta National for the Masters, the world’s best women golfers will tee it up March 28 at the 47th annual ANA Inspiration on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

Past winners Lydia Ko, Brittany Lincicome, Lexi Thompson and Stacy Lewis, along with last year’s breakout amateur star Lucy Li, will join defending champion So Yeon Ryu, in hopes of carrying on what Kevin Hopkins, executive director of the ANA, proudly hails as “one of the happiest traditions in all of sport” – the victor’s leap into Poppie’s Pond, the now-legendary body of water that surrounds the ANA’s finishing green.

Hopkins says this year marks a number of significant milestones in the storied history of the crowd-pleasing leap. Most notably, it’s the 30th anniversary of the inaugural — Amy Alcott’s spontaneous, what-in-the-world-is-she-doing decision to celebrate her 1988 ANA win by joining caddie Bill Kurre – whom she encouraged to “let it rip” – with an uninhibited plunge into the shallow depths. It’s also the 20th anniversary of Pat Hurst’s unique Non-Leap Leap: unable to swim, Hurst waded, all the way up to her ankles, into the pond.