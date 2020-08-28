Ready to Tee it Up

What has been your reaction to the LPGA’s “new normal”? Has COVID directly impacted you, your family, your team?

The weirdest thing has been playing without fans – especially the last two tournaments in Scotland, where I would usually have so much support from the home fans. But apart from that, I think, like everyone else, I have adjusted to the “new normal” – it’s not just at golf tournaments but everywhere, from going into shops to all the precautions that we now need to take in everyday life. I am just happy that the LPGA has found a way to get us back out playing as I had really missed competing. Lots of thought and hard work has gone into getting us back out there and I think we need to be very thankful to all our sponsors for continuing to support our Tour during this difficult time.

Any particular aspects of the ANA Inspiration that you’re looking forward to?

The ANA Inspiration is definitely one of my favorite events in the U.S. I just feel so comfortable there and look forward to playing in it every year. I am so glad they found a way to re-schedule it after it got postponed in March. I do really like the course and love the whole vibe of the event. There is a real sense of history to the tournament as well which is really nice. I think it’s because it’s been played at the same venue for so many years and the winner getting to jump into Poppie’s Pond is obviously a really special, unique tradition.

Finally, are you looking forward to some September-in-the-desert weather? Is it a climate that appeals to you?

I do love the sunshine and the beautiful, consistently lovely weather there, but I know it is going to be hotter at this time of year so I will be careful to keep really well hydrated when I am out there playing. We play in really hot conditions at events such as the HSBC Women’s Championship in Singapore, which I do enjoy but that is a far more humid heat. I think I will enjoy the dry heat we are expecting in Palm Springs even more.

