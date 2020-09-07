“Just As Tough, Just in a Different Way”

In March 2020, the usual preparations were well underway for one of the Coachella Valley’s signature sporting events – professional golf’s annual “first major,” the LPGA’s ANA Inspiration.

But then came COVID-19 and hold everything.

“We had already built half of our ‘build,’ when it was March 12th and we postponed,” recalls Tournament Director Alyssa Randolph, who spoke with Palm Springs Life on the eve of the re-scheduled tournament, now set for Sept. 10-13 at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

“So we had to go from tearing everything down to trying, for several months, to navigate the new ways of what we thought the event would look like. And it wasn’t until really the end of July that we understood what that would be, which was no spectators.”

