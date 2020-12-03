Setting the Stage for Inspired Living

Andalusia Country Club has set the stage for upscale desert living. It has all the ingredients homeowners in the luxury market are seeking — stunning mountain and golf course views, a peaceful environment, brilliant starry nights, world-class amenities, fun activities, impressive architecture and finishes and an attentive staff waiting to serve and please. It’s the perfect backdrop for enjoying the desert lifestyle to the fullest. But the secret sauce, the key ingredient that makes this symphony of luxury living come alive, is the magnanimous people the community attracts. It’s the sense of community that truly makes Andalusia special.

A well-established, vibrant community, Andalusia will celebrate 15 years in 2021. Founded by The Drummond Company, the development was purchased by Sunrise Company in 2018, which infused new life into the community, including 2019 renovations and enhancements of the resort-style pool area, the inspiring fitness center and a lighter, brighter modern design update to refresh Tapas restaurant, a five-star dining experience about which the members can’t say enough good things. New signature yellow umbrellas and patio cushions at the pool and Sports Club set the tone for a sunny, cheerful atmosphere amidst an often-cloudless, azure sky.