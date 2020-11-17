Creative License

The motto of Andalusia Country Club in La Quinta is “where the desert comes to life.” It’s an appropriate adage for a community whose diverse facilities include a fitness center, eight pickleball courts, seven tennis courts, two bocce courts, a resort pool, their Tapas Restaurant and Lounge, plus the Coachella Valley’s only Rees-Jones designed golf course.
Now, homebuyers looking to join in the fun have a new option with the official launch of the Club Villas, a collection of luxury residences. “Andalusia is a deeply special place that offers members and owners a true retreat from the hustle and bustle of life,” says Julie Bloom, vice president of marketing for Sunrise Company, a developer of resort communities throughout the U.S. “With the Club Villas, we were able to add to the diversity of homes offered at the Club and invite even more people to call Andalusia home.”
The freestanding villas will be available in two floor plans — the “201” and “202” — ranging from 2,300 to 2,600 square feet. Both feature expansive great rooms along with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, including one bedroom and bath in a private, detached casita. The 201 floor plan is designed with a more defined kitchen, although the space still remains open to the great room.
Plan 201: Each residence will have a detached casita with one bedroom and en-suite bathroom
The 202 features a kitchen that is completely exposed to the great room, as well as an adjacent sitting area. “The Club Villas are smaller than Andalusia’s existing home offerings, which enables us to cater to a larger audience of prospective buyers,” says Bloom. “It is our experience that buyers who are new to the desert frequently acquire a smaller home expecting to use it occasionally, but often wind up using it more than they anticipated and, as a result, scale up to a larger home. The Club Villas were designed to appeal to that buyer — those who want a smaller residence, but don’t want to sacrifice the Andalusia Country Club experience.”
Bloom also notes that the style of the homes’ interior will be decided by each owner. Buyers will meet with a professional designer at the community’s Design Center to assist them in customizing their home.
Kitchens will be outfitted with quartz countertops and Bosch appliances, while the master bathroom will feature a large walk-in shower, dual vanities, and walk-in closet. Homeowners will be able to choose the finishes for all of the villa’s bathrooms.
Plan 202: Both of the Club Villa floor plans are available in three elevations. The Spanish Traditional exterior of Plan 202A is shown here. The homes will have mountain views and are centrally located just steps from the community’s Club, which underwent an extensive renovation that debuted with the launch of the 2019-2020 season.
The outdoor features will also be customizable enabling buyers to design an outdoor experience that best suits their lifestyle. Each home will include green elements such as solar power, energy-efficient lighting, and tankless water heaters.
Construction of the Club Villas will begin in February 2021, with two model homes to be unveiled in November. There will be a total of 43 residences and 35 have been released for sale with prices starting at $860,000 for the 201 floor plan and $910,000 for the 202 floor plan.
For more information on the Club Villas or Andalusia Country Club, visit andalusiacc.com/club-villas, or call the Onsite Sales Center at 760-777-1000.
