Creative License

The motto of Andalusia Country Club in La Quinta is “where the desert comes to life.” It’s an appropriate adage for a community whose diverse facilities include a fitness center, eight pickleball courts, seven tennis courts, two bocce courts, a resort pool, their Tapas Restaurant and Lounge, plus the Coachella Valley’s only Rees-Jones designed golf course.

Now, homebuyers looking to join in the fun have a new option with the official launch of the Club Villas, a collection of luxury residences. “Andalusia is a deeply special place that offers members and owners a true retreat from the hustle and bustle of life,” says Julie Bloom, vice president of marketing for Sunrise Company, a developer of resort communities throughout the U.S. “With the Club Villas, we were able to add to the diversity of homes offered at the Club and invite even more people to call Andalusia home.”