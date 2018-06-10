In April 2015, Palm Springs Life visited the La Quinta community of Andalusia at Coral Mountain where a post-recession resurgence led to the construction of 50 new luxury homes ranging in size from nearly 3,300 to 5,100 square feet.

The community is expanding again, but this time the focus is on more modestly sized homes encompassing approximately 2,000 square feet. Nolan Sparks, vice president of real estate for Andalusia, has noted that prospective buyers from San Diego, Orange County, and Los Angeles have expressed interest in the private club and community experience at Andalusia, but aren’t in the market for a large residence. “However, they do want the luxuries and refinements we offer in our larger homes, such as floor-to-ceiling windows, covered patios, private courtyards, and elegant kitchens,” he says. “So these homes will feature them as well.”

The new residential neighborhood of 70 houses will be known as The Village at Andalusia and will be situated around Andalusia’s Racquet Club and Golf Clubhouse complex at the center of the community. The City of La Quinta has given Andalusia the initial go-ahead to develop The Village and approval of the design-specific engineering and architectural details is expected by fall 2018.