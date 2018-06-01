The firm designed the interior, courtyard, and landscaping of the 4,331-square-foot new-construction home. “A lot of the choices they could make with the builder they kept to a minimum,” Lazzaro says of the clients, “because they knew that we were going to come in and change a lot, which we did.”

The customizations included moving the living room fireplace outdoors and replacing it inside with a cantilevered model; installing marble slabs on the kitchen wall; using steel-framed, factory-style glass doors to enclose the media room and master bath; and putting 14-foot walls around the courtyard. The result, says Lazzaro, is “modern, ethereal, and playfully colorful, with spectacular views and spaces that showcase their magnificent art.”

The entry point is a beamed-ceiling vestibule under a quartet of Moroccan lanterns. A doorway framed in decorative tile leads to the center courtyard. The home and its casita face inward, where textured porcelain pavers meet a lattice of Mexican beach pebbles. Inlaid with their edges up, the rocks evoke a current of rippling water — a detail the designers had admired in Spain.