Project Funway

“We developed the plan and the changes to the interior architectural layouts first, then layered the color and material selections on top of that architectural framework,” he explains. “We identified the furnishings layouts and optional selections. Key existing and new art pieces were identified so the lighting layout could be developed. All of this happens in a couple of meetings with iterations and changes based on the feedback given.”

Everything was going swimmingly, even the incorporation of the marlin Harrison had caught as a teen in Hawaii and a 12-foot-long shuffleboard table. “It was all about making the space for my client, without a thought that I would be moving in someday,” Anderson says.

When the time was right, Anderson easily pivoted to merge his own furnishings and artwork into the new space he had created specifically, and unknowingly, for his future partner. “For the most part, it was seamless,” he says. “Many of the pieces selected and purchased during the design and procurement process I would have selected for myself. And the interior was flexible enough aesthetically to accommodate my modern furnishings.”