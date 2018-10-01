Andie Hubka, 39

Executive Chef/Owner, Cork & Fork, Cooking With Class, and Heirloom Craft Kitchen

Andie Hubka created Cork & Fork restaurant in La Quinta, which was among the first of its kind in the valley to serve up small plates, appealing to locals with a taste for adventure and no commitment.

The concept took off, and its creator took to fresh endeavors. “I think I’ve been an entrepreneur since I was a kid,” Andie says. “I love to create experiences.”

As enthusiastic about teaching as she is about cooking, Andie loves to “demystify” what chefs do in the kitchen. Her Heirloom kitchen seemed like a natural way to grow her passion for food and people.

VIDEO: Andie Hubka speaks about how she loves to teach cooking classes, and how that led to opening her restaurants.