It’s hard to keep Andie Hubka in the kitchen.

Beginning with her cooking classes appropriately titled, Cooking with Class, Hubka opened Cork & Fork in La Quinta followed by the fresh Heirloom Craft Kitchen in Indio. She has been engaging the public ever since, sharing her infectious joy for culinary creativity she has found in the kitchen with others.

You will find Hubka away from the kitchen to start March with the Citi Taste of Tennis on March 4 at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells.

Hubka sees these type of events as a great way for her and her staff to take a break from the kitchen and showcase their signature Local Date Plate and Goat Cheese Bruschetta that she says “everyone freaks out about.” She and her staff also find it an opportunity to be influenced by what other chefs are bringing to their table, she says.

