Double Booked

Palm Springs Speaks has recently added two bonus speaker events to its early 2020 schedule. Investigative journalist and political analyst Andrea Bernstein will appear Jan. 31 to discuss her new book, American Oligarchs: The Kushners, the Trumps, and the Marriage of Money and Power. Then on Feb. 5, actor and advocate Tembi Locke will appear for a lunch and talk event discussing her book, From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home.

Both events will be at the historic Camelot Theatres inside the Palm Springs Cultural Center. Tickets and detailed information for these events are available online at palmspringsspeaks.org.

Bernstein ‘s book tells the story of the Trump and Kushner families like never before. Building on her landmark reporting for the acclaimed podcast Trump, Inc. and The New Yorker, Bernstein’s painstaking detective work brings to light new information about the families’ arrival as immigrants to America, their paths to success, and the business and personal lives of the president and his closest family members.

Drawing on more than 200 interviews and more than 100,000 pages of documents, many previously unseen or long forgotten, Bernstein shows how the Trumps and the Kushners repeatedly broke rules and then leveraged secrecy, intimidation, and prosecutorial and judicial power to avoid legal consequences.

The result is a compelling narrative that details how the Trump and Kushner dynasties encouraged and profited from a system of corruption, dark money, and influence trading, and that reveals the historical turning points and decisions — on taxation, regulation, white-collar crime, and campaign finance laws — that have brought us to where we are today.

Bernstein is the Peabody Award–winning cohost of the acclaimed WNYC/ProPublica podcast Trump, Inc., which won the prestigious 2019 Alfred I. duPont–Columbia University award. In addition to broadcast appearances on outlets including PBS NewsHour, CNN, and Fresh Air, her work has appeared in The New Yorker, the New York Times, the Washington Post, New York, the Guardian, and on NPR.