Double Booked

Palm Springs Speaks has recently added two bonus speaker events to its early 2020 schedule. Investigative journalist and political analyst Andrea Bernstein will appear Jan. 31 to discuss her new book, American Oligarchs: The Kushners, the Trumps, and the Marriage of Money and Power. Then on Feb. 5, actor and advocate Tembi Locke will appear for a lunch and talk event discussing her book, From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home.
Both events will be at the historic Camelot Theatres inside the Palm Springs Cultural Center. Tickets and detailed information for these events are available online at palmspringsspeaks.org.
Bernstein ‘s book tells the story of the Trump and Kushner families like never before. Building on her landmark reporting for the acclaimed podcast Trump, Inc. and The New Yorker, Bernstein’s painstaking detective work brings to light new information about the families’ arrival as immigrants to America, their paths to success, and the business and personal lives of the president and his closest family members.
Drawing on more than 200 interviews and more than 100,000 pages of documents, many previously unseen or long forgotten, Bernstein shows how the Trumps and the Kushners repeatedly broke rules and then leveraged secrecy, intimidation, and prosecutorial and judicial power to avoid legal consequences.
The result is a compelling narrative that details how the Trump and Kushner dynasties encouraged and profited from a system of corruption, dark money, and influence trading, and that reveals the historical turning points and decisions — on taxation, regulation, white-collar crime, and campaign finance laws — that have brought us to where we are today.
Bernstein is the Peabody Award–winning cohost of the acclaimed WNYC/ProPublica podcast Trump, Inc., which won the prestigious 2019 Alfred I. duPont–Columbia University award. In addition to broadcast appearances on outlets including PBS NewsHour, CNN, and Fresh Air, her work has appeared in The New Yorker, the New York Times, the Washington Post, New York, the Guardian, and on NPR.
Locke — actor, mom, author, advocate, chef’s wife and now young widow — is passionate about two things: the power of storytelling as a tool to inspire meaningful connection, and savoring the flavors, food and kitchen wisdom from her favorite place in the world, Sicily. Tembi is an accomplished actor with over 60 television and film performances to her credit, including The Magicians, NCIS: LA, Bones, Eureka, Dumb and Dumber To, Friends and Proven Innocent.
Away from the camera, Locke’s advocacy work stems from her personal experience as a long-term cancer caregiver and focuses on families facing illness, community building and sharing inspiration when it matters most. She’s a nationally recognized speaker for her keynotes on resilience, loss and motherhood, and her TEDx talk, What Forty Steps Taught Me About Love and Grief, tracing her journey as a cancer caregiver, has been viewed by viewed over 70,000 times by individuals and nonprofits worldwide. Tembi is also the creator and founder of The Kitchen Widow, an online platform that encourages and supports connected living during grief and loss.
Tembi Locke
The remaining speakers for Season 3 of Palm Springs Speaks include Dame Joan Collins on Jan. 26, who will be introduced by noted photographer Michael Childers. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Bob Woodward will appear on March 6, and will discuss “The State of the American Presidency” with attendees receiving a copy of his book Fear. Both events will be at the Richards Center for the Arts at Palm Springs High School.