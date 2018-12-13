“He had a mule and a wheelbarrow-type thing that he attached to the mule. It had two handles on it, and Jim would walk behind the mule all the way up the hill and all the way down once it was filled with rock that had traces of tungsten in it,” says Greg Hough, whose family lived near Maynard. Hough wasn’t around to witness the mule hauling, as he was born in 1949, but he recounts stories his own father told him and that Maynard himself later shared with him about his pickaxe days. Hough speculates that Maynard traveled to Banning to sell whatever tungsten he unearthed to dealers there. Palm Springs was still a small community in the 1940s, and more business was conducted in Banning in those days.

What prompted 24-year-old Maynard to dig a mine in the Indian Canyons is lost to the ages. It was apparently an interest he liked to pursue. In later years, he also did some mining during summers spent in Montana, where he went to escape the desert heat. “When Jim came back here, he was thinking, ‘Ah, there’s got to be something up in the mountains somewhere,’” Hough says. “I think from his many days of exploring, he found or remembered an outcropping of some sorts and started to dig in there.” Thus, Maynard Mine came to exist. Today, when hikers reach the end of the trail sign, they must continue on for another half mile to locate the mine entrance just over the north edge of the ridge. Remnants of an old generator and other small pieces of equipment dot the landscape.