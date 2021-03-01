Lasting Impression: Andreas Canyon

Andreas Canyon

Three distinct canyons make up the Indian Canyons, the ancestral home of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, in Palm Springs: Murray, Palm, and Andreas, a lush oasis of more than 150 species of plants within a half-mile radius, including wildflowers and the native California fan palms.

Named in honor of Indian Canyons gatekeeper John Joseph Andreas, the canyon abounds with flora — desert lavender, little gold poppies, Canterbury bells, fiddlenecks, and more — that usually offer splashes of color in the spring thanks to the nourishing Andreas Creek that flows through the area.

As many astute hikers notice, Andreas Canyon is also home to dozens of stone structures that blend almost entirely into the canyon walls. The private cottages were constructed in the 1920s by a private group called the Andreas Club, which is still in existence today.

The canyon features several trails, including the leisurely Andreas Canyon Loop. For a more strenuous (and rusty) excursion, venture to the Maynard Mine Trail. The 6-mile hike was originally an access route for a tungsten mine, and remnants of weathered mining equipment dot the landscape.

The Indian Canyons are open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 4. indian-canyons.com

