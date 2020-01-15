Hillside Hideaway

This exceptional, turnkey tennis estate is located on almost two-thirds-of-an-acre in the exclusive Andreas Hills neighborhood of South Palm Springs. A quiet community surrounded by mountains, yet just minutes from downtown, Andreas Hills is an ideal location for those who want to feel like they’ve gotten away from it all but also desire easy access to all Palm Springs has to offer.

A tall hedge and street-side double doors provide privacy before you enter into a beautifully landscaped front yard. Another double-door entry leads you into this light, bright five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, over 4,500-square-foot contemporary residence.