Hillside Hideaway

This exceptional, turnkey tennis estate is located on almost two-thirds-of-an-acre in the exclusive Andreas Hills neighborhood of South Palm Springs. A quiet community surrounded by mountains, yet just minutes from downtown, Andreas Hills is an ideal location for those who want to feel like they’ve gotten away from it all but also desire easy access to all Palm Springs has to offer.
A tall hedge and street-side double doors provide privacy before you enter into a beautifully landscaped front yard. Another double-door entry leads you into this light, bright five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, over 4,500-square-foot contemporary residence.
You’ll immediately be wowed by the tall, beamed and vaulted ceilings which are featured throughout the home. Designer finishes provide one-of-a-kind touches and distinguish multiple entertaining areas. You and your guests will enjoy relaxing in the formal living room with its floor-to-ceiling fireplace with a stone surround.
There’s also a dining area, plus a separate great room that includes a remodelled gourmet kitchen—outfitted with granite countertops, an island with under-counter seating, and a pantry—and a large wet bar that opens to the spacious family room. The wet bar has additional seating for six and was designed with multiple wine and beverage refrigerators.
The master suite has a fireplace, mountain views, and access to the pool and spa. There are also dual walk-in closets and a sumptuous en-suite with an oversized, walk-in steam shower with dual shower heads—and its custom design has a door that opens to an outdoor shower.
The home’s floor plan is ideal for privacy with guest rooms located at the opposite side of the house. Both of the two junior en-suites offer views, private baths, and access to the outdoors. A fourth bedroom, currently set up as an executive office, has views and an adjacent powder bath.
There’s also a detached guest house with a patio, bedroom, and en-suite—ideal for short and long-term guests.
The expansive, resort-like backyard is perfect for entertaining parties of all sizes and features large, covered living and dining areas; a fire pit; a custom kitchen with a countertop and bar-height seating; misting system; and, of course, a beautiful pool and raised spa with 360-degree views of the surrounding mountains.
And don’t forget the tennis court — although it will be hard to concentrate on your game when surrounded by such striking, up-close mountain views.
This unique property also has an owned solar system and is close to hiking trails as well as the Indian Canyons Golf Resort.
Listing price: $2,385,000, Furnished
3320 Andreas Hills Drive, Palm Springs
Brady Sandahl Real Estate Group of Keller Williams Luxury Homes
760-409-1540
brady@bradysandahl.com
bradysandahl.com