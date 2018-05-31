No strangers to renovations, Glenn Hessel and Mark Kendrick had lived in a 110-year-old Victorian in Chicago and a midcentury in Vista Las Palmas before retiring full-time to a hillside home in the Mesa. While its square footage was adequate, the open-concept layout didn’t provide enough clearly defined spaces to function for separate needs. The longer the couple lived there, the more obvious it became: Another move was in order.

They stumbled upon a 6,500-square-foot contemporary in Andreas Hills with areas they could transform into two offices, an exercise room, and a home theater. Although the curb appeal of the 1983-built house left a lot to be desired, and the outdated aesthetics called for a large-scale renovation inside and out, the couple was sold. They couldn’t take their eyes off the incredible western-facing views of Mount San Jacinto. “We stood there in February and saw wall-to-wall snow on the mountains, one end to the other,” Kendrick recalls.

“Our house in the Mesa had been right up against the mountainside,” Hessel adds. “You couldn’t see the mountains, because you were too close to them.”