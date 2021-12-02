Heart and Soul

Days before he’s due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael, who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic.

With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have? The Netflix film also stars Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Mj Rodriguez, Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter, Judith Light and Vanessa Hudgens. The film is written by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, and produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard for Imagine Entertainment, Julie Oh, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Garfield is an Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winning actor. In 2016, Garfield appeared in Mel Gibson’s Academy Award-nominated World War II epic, Hacksaw Ridge. Garfield’s critically acclaimed performance earned him lead actor nominations at the Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards and BAFTA Awards. His other film credits include Mainstream, Under the Silver, Breathe, Silence, 99 Homes, The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, The Social Network, Never Let Me Go, I’m Here, The Imaginarium of Dr. Parnassus, Red Riding Trilogy – 1974, Lions for Lambs, and Boy A, for which he earned BAFTA’s Best Actor Award in 2008. His most recent project was The Eyes of Tammy Faye and he is currently in production on FX's Under the Banner of Heaven.

Garfield made his Broadway debut in 2012 in the revival of Arthur Miller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Death of a Salesman, directed by Mike Nichols. His portrayal of Biff Loman earned him a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play. In 2018 Garfield starred in the Broadway revival of Tony Kushner’s Pulitzer-Prize winning Angels in America, directed by Tony Award-winner Marianne Elliott. He received critical acclaim for his portrayal of “Prior Walter,” which he received a Tony Award for Best Lead Actor in a Play, a 2018 Olivier Award nomination for Best Actor, a Drama League nomination for the Distinguished Performance Award and a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Actor in a play.

