Editor’s Note: Ed Moses passed away Jan. 17, 2018, at the age of 91.

There are two kinds of dads: those who want their sons to follow in their footsteps, and those who prefer they run in the opposite direction. Painter Ed Moses once fell into the latter category. He bristled when his son Andy decided to move in 1982 from Los Angeles to New York to pursue life as an artist. Ed, who began painting at Long Beach City College after serving as a surgical technician during World War II, hit his stride that year, with three solo and eight group exhibitions from L.A. to Japan.

Andy would go it alone.

“We were estranged for a while,” says Andy, who stayed 18 years in New York and then moved to Malibu in 2000. “But five years after [I moved] back to California, he started to connect with my work in a big way. That connection has built hugely over the past 15 years, and the relationship has come full circle. We’re very connected now. We’re neighbors. We visit each other’s studios. We talk about painting. We have dinner four times a week.” The Moseses now have neighboring houses in Venice, California.