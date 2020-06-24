What’s in a Film Name?

Not a single frame of the upcoming movie Palm Springs was actually filmed in Palm Springs. However, a trip to the city by director Max Barbakow and screenwriter Andy Siara — and lots and lots of desert weddings — supremely influenced the surreal comedy starring Saturday Night Live and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg.

Los Angeles-based filmmakers Barbakow and Siara began collaborating on the project after working on their thesis film together and graduating from the American Film Institute in 2015. The idea for Palm Springs was born over a weekend jaunt where Barbakow and Siara stayed at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club, gambled at the Agua Caliente Casino, and sipped cocktails at Bootlegger Tiki. The project eventually gained traction when the pair joined forces with The Lonely Island, the comedy trio fronted by Samberg.

“We always knew we wanted to set the movie in and around Palm Springs,” says Siara, who originally hails from Orange County. “My aunt had a condo out there. I’ve been going out there and to Joshua Tree as long as I can remember. There was a brief period where we toyed around with calling the movie something else, but once we started working with The Lonely Island guys, it was Palm Springs.”

