But the core of the production is still the exhibition itself: more than 250 works spanning almost 40 years, from early commercial illustrations to his greatest visual hits of the century. The show is a visual spectacle that includes Warhol's award-winning 1953 I. Miller shoe ads, pristine works of the early 1960s, and all the major series: Marilyn, Mao, and JFK, the record covers, and endangered species, as well as ephemera such as Campbell's Soup label dresses and shirts that hold a deep appeal to a new generation that loves an art and fashion crossover. Schnitzer, owner of some 700 works arranged in comprehensive portfolios, still appears amazed when considering the breadth of Warhol's interests — dark, light, heavy, sexy, funny, political, fashionable, sporty, morbid, glamorous, religious, environmental, art historical, and economic. Warhol was an omnivorous consumer of pop culture — because the artist believed that popular culture creates community. Schnitzer enjoys relating the story of when legendary curator Henry Geldzahler famously told Warhol, "Just paint what you like. Your clothes, the movies. What did you have for lunch today?" Warhol said he'd had Campbell's Soup.

Andy Warhol, who famously said, “In the future, everybody will be famous for 15 minutes,” was known for his portraits of influential and powerful celebrities, business people, and socialites.