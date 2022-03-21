Dogs on the Runway!

The mix of fashion from Aneka Brown Designs with four-legged models was a hit March 20 at Fashion Week El Paseo in Palm Desert.
PHOTOGRAPH BY PAIGE ROBBERSTAD
Any doubts about what day two of Fashion Week El Paseo might offer were put to rest as soon as “Funkytown” by Lipps Inc. made the speakers start pounding. It was followed by Baha Men’s indefatigable rallying call, “Who Let the Dogs Out,” and the night was off and running.
What’s not to like about Le Chien, the fashion show that weaves dogs into the equation? Many audience members brought their own dogs, and the whole shebang benefitted Palm Springs Animal Shelter and California Paws Rescue.
Aneka Brown greets the crowd after showing her collection at Fashion Week El Paseo.
PHOTOGRAPH BY PAIGE ROBBERSTAD
“If the pandemic has taught me anything, it’s that people are more conscientious about their spending,” says Brown, noting that 95 percent of her collection is both reversible and unisex. There was much to admire during this kaleidoscopic presentation of styles — especially with the precious pups leading the way.
