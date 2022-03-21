Dogs on the Runway!

Any doubts about what day two of Fashion Week El Paseo might offer were put to rest as soon as “Funkytown” by Lipps Inc. made the speakers start pounding. It was followed by Baha Men’s indefatigable rallying call, “Who Let the Dogs Out,” and the night was off and running.

What’s not to like about Le Chien, the fashion show that weaves dogs into the equation? Many audience members brought their own dogs, and the whole shebang benefitted Palm Springs Animal Shelter and California Paws Rescue.