Design That Speaks

“If you can take someone who’s a size 24 and make that person be the envy of everybody in the room, then you’re a true designer,” Aneka Brown opines. “That’s what I’ve always tried to do because that’s where my designs came from.”

The fashion designer, who was raised and still resides in the Coachella Valley, left her position as an interior design associate eight years ago to launch her own apparel line. She entered the fashion industry sans any formal training — or prior experience fabricating garments — but quickly homed in on her sartorial voice. Brown designs for all sizes, and the bold prints and colors that dominate her collections celebrate her African heritage while also being right at home amid the modernist sensibilities of Palm Springs.