Le Chien With a Twist

Coachella Valley designer Aneka Brown exhibits her 2022 collection at Fashion Week El Paseo in a show presented by Patti Grundhofer.

Emily Chavous

Aneka Brown launch her own apparel line nine years ago.
PHOTOGRAPHCS COURTESY ANEKA BROWN

According to Aneka Brown, fashion can’t be defined, it can only be experienced. To that end, the designer’s 2022 collection, Post-Apocalyptic Funk, intends to take its viewer on a cultural trip.

With an eye toward sustainability, affordability, and wearability, Brown weaves an impactful visual narrative, uniting elements of her African roots with California desert sensibilities. Traditional African wax print fabric, sourced from regions throughout Africa, turns up the vibrancy — Brown hopes the rich palette inspires feelings of happiness and joy. She pairs her star material with recycled tire rubber and leather, infusing the collection with a confident dose of futurism.

designeranekabrown

PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY ANEKA BROWN
Palm Springs–based designer Aneka Brown designs for people of all walks and sizes. (Most of her pieces are unisex.) This fun event also includes a charitable component with rescue dogs trotting the runway.

anekabrownfashionweekelpaseo
“Post-Apocalyptic Funk is 95 percent reversible and unisex,” says Brown, who designs for all walks and sizes. “If the pandemic has taught me anything, it’s that people want more bang for their buck. So essentially, with the reversible pieces, it’s like you’re getting two for one.”
“Fashion is a form of artistic expression, which I use to promote positive imagery of my heritage and culture.”
—Aneka Brown
LeChienFashionWeekElPaseo
PHOTOGRAPHY BY TIFFANY CLARK

Experience Brown’s designs at Le Chien, the pup-tacular annual fashion show that also features a parade of rescue dogs and raises funds for two local nonprofit organizations. This year’s event is sponsored by philanthropist Patti Grundhofer. After an accident left doctors saying she may never walk again, Grundhofer made it her goal to recover in time for Fashion Week, so she too could appear on the runway with her own four-legged pal in support of rescuing animals.

March 20

Le Chien Featuring Post-Apocalyptic Funk
Presented by Patti Grundhofer

4 p.m. Cocktail Reception, Silent Auction
5 p.m. Program
5:30 p.m. Fashion Show

March 21

11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Pop-Up Store

give back

This show offers an opportunity to support and learn more about two local nonprofit organizations TBD.

dogsfashionweekelpaseo
PHOTOGRAPH BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Trina Turk Brings "Palm Springs" Theme to Fashion Week El Paseo.
