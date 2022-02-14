Le Chien With a Twist

According to Aneka Brown, fashion can’t be defined, it can only be experienced. To that end, the designer’s 2022 collection, Post-Apocalyptic Funk, intends to take its viewer on a cultural trip.

With an eye toward sustainability, affordability, and wearability, Brown weaves an impactful visual narrative, uniting elements of her African roots with California desert sensibilities. Traditional African wax print fabric, sourced from regions throughout Africa, turns up the vibrancy — Brown hopes the rich palette inspires feelings of happiness and joy. She pairs her star material with recycled tire rubber and leather, infusing the collection with a confident dose of futurism.