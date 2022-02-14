Le Chien With a Twist

Aneka Brown launch her own apparel line nine years ago.
PHOTOGRAPHCS COURTESY ANEKA BROWN
According to Aneka Brown, fashion can’t be defined, it can only be experienced. To that end, the designer’s 2022 collection, Post-Apocalyptic Funk, intends to take its viewer on a cultural trip.
With an eye toward sustainability, affordability, and wearability, Brown weaves an impactful visual narrative, uniting elements of her African roots with California desert sensibilities. Traditional African wax print fabric, sourced from regions throughout Africa, turns up the vibrancy — Brown hopes the rich palette inspires feelings of happiness and joy. She pairs her star material with recycled tire rubber and leather, infusing the collection with a confident dose of futurism.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY ANEKA BROWN
Palm Springs–based designer Aneka Brown designs for people of all walks and sizes. (Most of her pieces are unisex.) This fun event also includes a charitable component with rescue dogs trotting the runway.
“Fashion is a form of artistic expression, which I use to promote positive imagery of my heritage and culture.”
—Aneka Brown
Experience Brown’s designs at Le Chien, the pup-tacular annual fashion show that also features a parade of rescue dogs and raises funds for two local nonprofit organizations. This year’s event is sponsored by philanthropist Patti Grundhofer. After an accident left doctors saying she may never walk again, Grundhofer made it her goal to recover in time for Fashion Week, so she too could appear on the runway with her own four-legged pal in support of rescuing animals.
March 20
Le Chien Featuring Post-Apocalyptic Funk
Presented by Patti Grundhofer
4 p.m. Cocktail Reception, Silent Auction
5 p.m. Program
5:30 p.m. Fashion Show
March 21
11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Pop-Up Store
give back
This show offers an opportunity to support and learn more about two local nonprofit organizations TBD.