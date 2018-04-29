Among the new events during Modernism Week 2018 was the Palm Desert Signature Home Tour. Presented by Modernism Week and KUD Properties, a Palm Desert-based real estate and property development company, this inaugural event allowed visitors a peek inside midcentury modern and “new century modern” homes in South Palm Desert.

One of those newer homes was this stucco, stone, and cedar residence completed in 2015 and designed by McAuliffe & Company, a local firm established in 2006 by Michael T. McAuliffe. The interiors are by Angela Harris of Angela Harris + TRIO Environments, with offices in Denver and New York.