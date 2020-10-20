Spin Cycle

How was your experience competing in Cathedral City Drag Race?

It was soooo hard. The judges were very particular in what they wanted to see. I don’t think they understood what I was trying to do at first, and I came in very cocky. I thought I was going to win the whole thing, but I almost went home the first week. That was a reality check. The theme for the finale was “royalty,” and I showed up dressed as the Queen of Hearts. They loved it.

Are you ready now for RuPaul’s Drag Race?

Yes! Right after I won Cat City Drag Race, I applied for the next season and went through multiple auditions. Sadly, I didn’t make it. I guess I’ll just have to keep applying until they put me on the show.

What’s it been like hosting your weekly digital drag show Shade?

I usually livestream from my home bar, AMP Sports Lounge, and remind people they’re still open and taking precautions against COVID-19. My drag friends send in videos of themselves, and I critique them — in a fun way! It’s all I can do right now, and I hate it because I miss doing drag for live audiences.

How would you describe the LGBTQ+ nightlife scene in Cathedral City?

It’s not a scene. We need to make it a scene! There’s so many great bars: Runway, Trunks, AMP, Barracks. The vibe is so great. Everyone is there to have fun, not just get sloppy drunk.