Spin Cycle

Q&A
What inspired you to do drag?
I watched my first drag show at a bar in Riverside called VIP. I saw a very well-known drag queen named Mayhem Miller. I egotistically thought, “Well, I can do it better than her!” But I didn’t start performing until I was 21 because I wanted to perfect my look. I didn’t wanna look like a person who just started doing drag. I wanted to be perfectly polished, which I now am.
How was your experience competing in Cathedral City Drag Race?
It was soooo hard. The judges were very particular in what they wanted to see. I don’t think they understood what I was trying to do at first, and I came in very cocky. I thought I was going to win the whole thing, but I almost went home the first week. That was a reality check. The theme for the finale was “royalty,” and I showed up dressed as the Queen of Hearts. They loved it.
Are you ready now for RuPaul’s Drag Race?
Yes! Right after I won Cat City Drag Race, I applied for the next season and went through multiple auditions. Sadly, I didn’t make it. I guess I’ll just have to keep applying until they put me on the show.
What’s it been like hosting your weekly digital drag show Shade?
I usually livestream from my home bar, AMP Sports Lounge, and remind people they’re still open and taking precautions against COVID-19. My drag friends send in videos of themselves, and I critique them — in a fun way! It’s all I can do right now, and I hate it because I miss doing drag for live audiences.
How would you describe the LGBTQ+ nightlife scene in Cathedral City?
It’s not a scene. We need to make it a scene! There’s so many great bars: Runway, Trunks, AMP, Barracks. The vibe is so great. Everyone is there to have fun, not just get sloppy drunk.
angelique recommends
If you go out for a night on the town and wake up craving a good breakfast, hit up Sunshine Cafe. They open up at 7 o’clock in the morning. I usually order the Trailblazer omelet. It comes with everything, but I have them hold the mushrooms. I don’t do mushrooms.
