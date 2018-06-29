I know no other home but the desert. My parents moved to Palm Springs from L.A. when I was a year old. They are the original “wanderlusters,” fixing up a vacation house in the 1970s and making it into our forever family home. Growing up here influenced everything about who I am and what I adore about life. The sun, the colors of the sky, the mourning doves cooing, the lightly traveled dusty trails. For fun, as a kid, we would disappear into the mountains with a picnic and no plans — that’s exactly how I live my life today with my own family.

friday afternoon

Windmills, Palm Springs

You know you’ve truly arrived when you catch a glimpse of the towering turbine giants that flank the western entrance of the Coachella Valley. The gap between the mountains is where hot and cold air meet, making it one of the best spots in the country to catch the wind and generate clean energy. Snap a selfie, or take a windmill tour.