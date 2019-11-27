Mad About Her

The Bombshell production team cut and dyed Ramsay’s hair a “crazy-ish color,” as well as fitted her for “Greta teeth,” to help the actress achieve Van Susteren’s signature look and intonation. “It was really fun,” says Ramsay, who appears in the film alongside star and producer Theron. “I mean, who gets to do that? And call it work? It was really a blast.”

Ramsay’s return to Mad About You required much less preparation — and zero special effects. “It’s funny,” she says. “Some of my favorite projects and characters were at the beginning of my career. You think, ‘I’ll never get to go there again.’ Then, this comes up. It’s a rare joy for all of us.” The revival picks up about 20 years after the 1999 finale. Paul and Jamie (Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt) are now empty nesters after their grown-up daughter (played by Abby Quinn) goes off to college. Meanwhile, Ramsay’s unsteady character Lisa is still as wacky as ever. (“She is not going to kowtow it to social norms,” Ramsay says. “She never has, and she still hasn’t. And that’s OK.”)

It was an emotional journey for Ramsay, who spent seven seasons portraying Jamie’s younger sister. “I wasn’t sitting in my trailer,” she says of the experience. “I was watching Paul and Helen again because they’re magic together. They’re still magic together. I still learn from them. I still enjoy watching them. I remember watching them do a scene in rehearsal the first day back. I looked at them, and they looked at me. We were all just verklempt in that moment.”