A Whole New Old World

When an East Coaster lands in Palm Springs for the first time, a sense of scenic shock overcomes the system. There’s sun. There’s majestic, open nature. There’s a seemingly infinite parade of midcentury modern architectural gems gleaming in the heat waves. And, of course, there’s the dreamy backstory that this place once played host to the likes of Jack Benny and Frank Sinatra.

Charmed after repeat visits, this Bostonian bought in.

“Two very good friends of mine from Vermont got a house in Parc Andreas, and they invited me out a couple of winters in a row,” says the homeowner, who prefers to be unnamed. “I like that I can swim all winter and go hiking. It’s a good place for people who want to stay active.” The retiree made his desert dream official in March 2019, purchasing property in the Indian Canyons neighborhood of South Palm Springs.