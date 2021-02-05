The Right Man for the Job

The Father warmly embraces real life, through loving reflection upon the vibrant human condition; heart-breaking and uncompromisingly poignant – a movie that nestles in the truth of our own lives. The Sony Pictures Classics film is directed by Florian Zeller, written by Zeller and Oscar-winner Christopher Hampton, and stars Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell and Olivia Williams. The film received four Golden Globe nominations including Best Picture-Drama and Hopkins received a Best Actor in a Motion Picture- Drama. Hopkins also received an Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role SAG Awards nomination.

Hopkins received an Academy Award for his performance in The Silence of the Lambs, as well as Oscar nominations for his roles in The Remains of the Day, Nixon, Amistad and The Two Popes. He was also honored with the Best Actor Award by the British Academy of Film & Television Arts for The Remains of the Day, The Silence of the Lambs and War & Peace and has received two Emmy Awards for The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case and The Bunker. His other credits include Red Dragon, Hannibal, Hitchcock, Wolfman, The Rite, Red 2, The Mask of Zorro, Meet Joe Black, Howards End, Fracture, Legends of the Fall, The Road to Wellville, The Edge, Shadowlands, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, The Elephant Man, The Bounty, Thor, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Noah, Transformers: The Last Knight, HBO’s Westworld and narrated the popular holiday film classic, Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

