Creative Cross-Training

Palm Springs may be a self-selecting locale. In a town where talented people seldom pursue only one talent, renaissance man Owen Masterson finds he fits right in.

“I do keep busy,” says the 2019 transplant from Atlanta. His well-designed life, which has included photography assignments for Palm Springs Life with his wife and business partner Christine Anthony, has flourished amidst “the vibrant local energy.”

Several years before they arrived, he began making art by chance when a prop stylist offered him a box of leftover wood. “A piece sold and next thing I know I’m working with wood that is basically garbage and creating something from it,” he says. “That was exciting to me.”