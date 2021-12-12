Embracing the Existing

Anton Goss wears too many hats to count. Retail business owner of three (going on four) Acme Five Lifestyle locations, television production designer, abstract painter, property developer, restauranteur. We’ll stop there. Tierra del Sol in Yucca Valley is one of his two vacation rentals on Airbnb. The 2,800-square-foot home on 133 acres will soon be joined by an adjacent wedding venue he’s completing for up to 80 guests.

Goss is as resourceful as he is busy. He gave himself six weeks to refresh the five-bedroom property built in 1970 into an airy bohemian retreat. In prepping the spaces to catch eyes online, he upcycled the existing structure and its materials at every turn — an intentional exercise in maximizing his budget and minimizing waste.

“We sandblasted and grinded most surfaces throughout the home while repainting, adding wood accents, and decorating,” says Goss. “If you get a house with good bones, you don’t have to gut it.”

Goodbye, granite countertops and dark floors.

In the kitchen, the formerly shiny brown granite countertops are unrecognizable. “Everyone thinks you have to replace them. I’ve never seen this done, but I had my guy take a grinder to them and now everyone thinks they were hand-carved in Turkey.”

And, if it didn’t pan out? “Plan B is you rip them out and spend a fortune on poured concrete or butcher block, but try it first” because you have nothing to lose, Goss says. “Everyone is afraid to do it because it’s anti what everyone does.”

To revamp the brown shiny floor tile, his team took a floor grinder and grinded it down. Goss then did a whitewash over the porous top, mixing floor sealer with watered-down acrylic water-based paint in white with a drop of umber for tone.

Extending the dining room out 5 feet to reach the existing outdoor canopy structure was the only structural change he made, finished off by a cedar detail on the wall.