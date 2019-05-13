Toscana Country Club Hosts Dazzling Taste of Italia Dinner

Food Network star Chef Antonia Lofaso, who also owns Southern California’s Black Market Liquor Bar and Scopa Italian Roots, joined forces with Alain Redelsperger, executive chef at Toscana Country Club, to produce a Taste of Italia dinner in Indian Wells.

Guests were treated to hors d’oeuvres like ahi tuna lollipop and feuille de brick-wrapped wild shrimp; a starter of cavatelli pasta, steamed clams, sweet peas, pecorino, and tendrils; an entrée of roasted lamb loin; and a dessert of hazelnut and dark chocolate soufflé. Each of the courses was paired with a wine from Ruffino Wine & Vineyards based in Rutherford, California.

In addition to overseeing the preparation of the meal, Lofaso and Redelsperger shared their insights on the creation of each course before it was served to guests.

Toscana Country Club

76009 Via Club Villa

Indian Wells, CA 92210

760-404-1444

toscanacc.com