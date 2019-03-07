Antonia Lofaso spent much of her childhood in Long Island whipping up traditional meals with her grandmother, mom, and aunts. “Then I attended culinary school to hone my skills,” says the chef, who went on to work for gastronomic legends in Los Angeles while cultivating her own cooking style: cultural comfort cuisine prepared with top-quality ingredients — and her own modern twist.

What was your favorite meal as a child?

I had two: my mom’s tomato sauce with spaghetti, topped with a mountain of Locatelli cheese, and my grandmother’s incredible roast chicken with Yukon potatoes, white onion, and tons of olive oil, served with an iceberg salad.

How do you honor traditions while also being innovative?

Honoring tradition is held in the ingredients that evoke a memory. I find the balance between the memory and tradition of the dish, then innovate with more progressive ingredients and sometimes the way I plate it.

What inspires your culinary twists?

I always look at a dish and ask myself how I would make it into my own, whether it’s changing ingredients or the cooking style.

What’s your go-to recipe when you’re in a rush?

I do a ton of meal prep at home for the upcoming week — nothing I make is quick. My go-to dishes include chicken and beef stews, because they last in your refrigerator, and they’re delicious reheated because of the sauce.

What tools should every home chef keep in their kitchen?

A sharp knife, a microplane for grinding and grating, and a cast-iron skillet.

Who’s someone you’d love to cook for?

Joe Rogan. I love his comedy and dedication to martial arts, which is my second great love and passion.