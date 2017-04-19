TAURUS

April 20–May 20

Do some basic math before you commit to a complex plan. A problematic area is a result of radical change in your core values. Refocus on what is meaningful and a new direction will emerge. Grab it and run.

GEMINI

May 21–June 20

Boost the spiritual life with a couple of spa days. Space provides perspective. Time for independent thinking and confidence in your choices. For a while, go it alone. Go 28 days without seeking outside opinions.

CANCER

June 21–July 22

Expand the network. Reveal more of your master plan. Do business from home with technological support. Consider a physical malady that may be helped by better hydration. Water is the first medicine.

LEO

July 23–Aug. 22

Action in the marketplace is supplied by Taurus and Gemini Mars. First consider the benefits of further investment. Reach out for input that may lead to support. Excellent communication is backed up by numbers.

VIRGO

Aug. 23–Sept. 22

Experts abound; you are given strong clues by those just passing through. Notice moments of brilliance shining behind small talk. Sell important contacts a balanced concept. Creativity rocks.

LIBRA

Sept. 23–Oct. 22

Pause in your Jupiter year and separate honest growth from excess. If you are able to downsize creatively, the summer will be far more lucrative. The common sense of alliances boosts your goal.

SCORPIO

Oct. 23–Nov. 21

A long-standing affiliation dissolves due to the separation of paths. Immediately two new options appear and there is space for development. Solutions are elusive but so close. Stay the course.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov. 22–Dec. 21

Movement is stalled because you require a high-end support system. Bite the bullet and invest in superior connections. Energy drains if you take on work that isn’t in your skill set. Optimize a healthy lifestyle. Breathe.

CAPRICORN

Dec. 22–Jan. 19

Pluto demands you recognize compulsions. Rehab emotional reactions so that your intentions are better served. A great mantra: “Business has no sync with emotions.” Stick to the numbers. Work hard.

AQUARIUS

Jan. 20–Feb. 18

In this intense subconscious time, do not mistake hard solutions for setbacks. Guard your spirit with positive thinking and trust the universe for answers. Superior advice comes from those unaware of their wisdom. Enlightened choice empowers. Ponder it.

PISCES

Feb. 19–March 20

Clear up the fog surrounding a budget. The strength of your bottom line depends on honest assessment of the net worth. An international consensus verifies readiness; an important connection signs up. Don’t let foresight create stress. Eventually, they agree.

ARIES

March 21–April 19

Retrograde motion in the fiscal sector warns of a penalty for early withdrawal. Give a revenue stream time for recovery. Invest in patience. Be still and find clarity. Align your quest with universal time for solid results.

