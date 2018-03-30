ARIES: March 21–April 19

Mercury in retrograde. Not bad news, but how you handle it can be. First, slow down. Cease battering; it’s not effective. Step back from a product or service and scrutinize the business model for clues to revitalizing management.

TAURUS: April 20–May 20

Action over words: Calm, steady progress will get the attention of those who matter. Take responsibility for immediate small problems to contribute to general success. But there’s no need to explain — quietly lead by example.

GEMINI: May 21–June 20

It’s a Plutonian month. How do you deal with power and its struggles? If it’s necessary to obfuscate, lie only by omission — the rest is really none of their business.

CANCER: June 21–July 22

Others have supplied excellent service, but these are vendors, not partners. Be your own general manager this month and get those ducks back in the row. Hire the best and trust in their abilities.

LEO: July 23–Aug. 22

The big picture blurs as pesky details surface. Magical mystery concepts are yours if you cease forward motion and open your mind to receive.

VIRGO: Aug. 23–Sept. 22

Brief contacts in the marketplace raise your effectiveness. Knowledge that you hear this month will cause your intrinsic personal value to skyrocket — just collect the data.

LIBRA: Sept. 23–Oct. 22

Think about reorganizing and optimizing your commute. Ramp up use of the home office, and consider the car command central. Balance it all.

SCORPIO: Oct. 23–Nov. 21

Stop being impatient with stagnating progress. Some chapters demand to be closed; stop giving them attention and bring them to a conscious end. Chinese proverb: He who stays too long misses the ending.

SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 22–Dec. 21

Ask a trusted friend to take an objective look at your current image. Remove ego, take nothing personally, and listen. The opinions of others are potent now — take it not as criticism but as power.

CAPRICORN: Dec. 22–Jan. 19

What appears tedious and difficult simply demands a new approach. Know this: More than doers, we are deciders. Be willing to assume more responsibility, and you will find an easier way.

AQUARIUS: Jan. 20–Feb. 18

“Realism” may mask anxiety or uncertainty. But darkness is your friend. Replace worry with warning and you will find a solution. Forget fear: It is false evidence appearing real.

PISCES: Feb. 19–March 20

Neptune, your planet, demands that you show the rest of us how it is done. Your choices? Delusion or vision. Victim or healer. Dreamer or miracle worker. Show the strengths of a solid spiritual practice and commune with the cosmos.

