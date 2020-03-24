april 2020 horoscopes

Aries: March 21–April 19

Fiscal parity becomes more attractive as your fickle heart yearns for adventure. Jackie could look over the head of Onassis to the fabulous Mediterranean beyond. What can you overlook to see a potential reality that is a level above? Go for it.

Taurus: April 20–May 20

Repressed drama is at a peak. If anyone in your life gives you loosh — energy produced that other entities feed from — they are toxic. Delete. Or practice this mantra: What used to irritate me now amuses me. Detach. Do all … or nothing. Let go and exhale.

Gemini: May 21–June 20

May 21–June 20

Instant gratification is elusive. Go steady with yourself this month. Be alone but not lonely. Work on your physical and social image. How can you be missed if you don’t go away? Come back more fabulous! Personal power comes from withholding. Be aloof.

Cancer: June 21–July 22

Forgive yourself for a happy ending that was impossible. Memories are blocking forward motion. Common sense of linear math makes you a star. You’d do well at a game called “What happens next?” Spread this fairy dust. There will be great rewards.

Leo: July 23–Aug. 22

Aquarian influence tells you to work the crowd but be the first to leave, and a new group will form with much potential. Eliminate responsibility that isn’t yours. Better days are ahead when you get out of your own way. Be ready for action.

Virgo: Aug. 23–Sept. 22

Speculation becomes real about a project in your life. Don’t over analyze the details. A solution will arrive when you find familiarity with an effective system, and superior service will bring reciprocity. Masters share secrets. Trust your analysis. Now, get back to work.

Libra: Sept. 23–Oct. 22

Ennui — a word created for the unmotivated Libra. You can mope so stylishly, especially in earth phases. The hard way is now necessary. Work to build a bottom line for a concept that seems unattractive at the moment. The future is bright. You should be, too.

Scorpio: Oct. 23–Nov. 21

Kill or kill be killed. Destroy in order to rebuild. There is immense power in being able to walk away from your problems. When you provide a willingness to radically change, you will win. Stop trying to control the out of control. Just control yourself.

Sagittarius: Nov. 22–Dec. 21

You are solution orientated and quickly find a solid direction for a friend’s dilemma. But they won’t listen. Don’t let a personal attachment keep you stagnant. Being over involved with others suggests that you should be doing the same for yourself.

Capricorn: Dec. 22–Jan. 19

Your irrational cycle is peaking. Avoid a savior complex. You are enabling not rescuing. And something’s gonna pop real soon. Let go of that which distracts and drains you. Don’t contribute to the delinquency. Take your inner power bac

Aquarius: Jan. 20–Feb. 18

This time gives you power and opportunity, and a new understanding unties a burden. Following the conclusion of a few old obligations, acknowledge new freedom. Judgment calls are a relief and a renewal. Don’t allow kindness to be weakness. Press on.

Pisces: Feb. 19–March 20

Apply a militaristic attitude to create a boot-camp environment for your self-improvement. The reward is solid evidence of your current personal worth. Raise your rates, invest in yourself, and create a space for more abundance. A miracle in a few weeks is the payoff.

Visit sherrylnova.com for a look at your year ahead.