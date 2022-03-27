54 Things to Do in April

Outburst Artist Residencies: Through July 3

Painter Fulton Leroy Washington, better known as Mr. Wash, has a goal for his residency at the Palm Springs Art Museum: go big.

Wrongly convicted and incarcerated in 1996 for nonviolent drug offenses, Mr. Wash honed his skills as a portraitist, painting fellow inmates. He became a working artist after then-president Barack Obama commuted his sentence in 2016. “For decades, I could only paint pictures that would fit inside my locker,” Mr. Wash recalls. “Now I’m doing 48- by 60-[foot canvases].”

His new sized-up portraits will match the typically massive-scale pieces of fellow Outburst resident Devin Reynolds, whose work combines the sights and symbols of his youth in Venice, California, with imagery from post-WWII advertising.

While Reynolds dabbled in surfboard painting and notebook decorating as a kid, it wasn’t until college, when a surgery grounded him from usual pursuits like skating and rugby, that he really began to focus on art. His pieces for the residency grapple with the desert in a way that will likely resonate with Coachella Valley residents. “The biggest compliment I can get is, ‘Whoa. I feel like I was walking down the street in my neighborhood when I saw your piece,’” he says.

Mr. Wash shares Reynolds’ interest in establishing a connection with those who view his work. “One side of [creating art] is trying to reach the audience and say, ‘I feel you,’” Mr. Wash shares. “The other side [is asking], ‘Do you feel me?’” psmuseum.org