Since then, Aqualillies have been featured in The Coen Brother’s film Hail, Caesar!, on the TV show Glee, at TED Conferences, and in music videos from artists such as Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj to Sébastien Tellier.

Ramsey got her start in water ballet at a very early age. “I have been a competitive synchronized swimmer since age 6,” she says. “I had neighborhood friends who did that. Synchronized water ballet is a team sport; it’s a very niche world.”

Aqualillies is comprised of dancers and swimmers. “All our Lillies have had elite training as dancers or synchronized swimmers with a minimum of 10 years,” Ramsey continues. “Most of our performers are in the 20s, none younger than 18.”

They perform underwater choreography and synchronized swimming shows for a variety of clients and special events, including films, music and promotional videos, and advertising shoots.

Aqualillies has a global reach and performs in Canada, Australia, Europe, and beyond. “We have roughly 100 Lillies in the United States with maybe 120 to 130 internationally, with a rotating group of cast members — several teams that are all part of the same unit.” This allows the group to present shows that vary in size from a few to up to 20 Lillies.