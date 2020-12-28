Resolution Regimes

PHOTOGRAPH BY GETTY IMAGES

Going Green

Align the mind and body for 2021. Extending its brand of functional movement and biomechanics to outdoor spaces, Ara Pilates + Movement holds twice-weekly, all-levels outdoor classes on the lawn of Hotel Paseo in Palm Desert. arapilates.com

Physical Challenge

Crush your fitness goals at The Camp Transformation Center in Palm Desert. Outdoor, high-intensity training comes via an intense, six-week class focusing on heightened fitness and an aggressive shed of unhealthy body mass. thecamptc.com

Sir, Yes, Sir!

Salute your resolution by signing up for private personal training in Cathedral City with retired Marine Sgt. Robert “Gunny” Puentes. A veteran of the Gulf War, Puentes served for 21 years and now designs fitness programs. fb.com/gunnystrainingcenter

West World

The PGA West Golf Academy refines your game with modern video swing analysis, custom club fitting, and pro-style launch monitors. Group and individual instruction is available, and the super-driven will want to invest in a few on-course playing lessons with instructor Bryan Lebedevitch. pgawestgolfacademy.com

Step by Step

Explore the desert’s bounty of natural spaces by becoming a member of the Coachella Valley Hiking Club. This year’s slate features small-group hikes for proper distancing. Past hikes have included the Murray Peak Loop in Palm Springs and the Sawmill Trail amid the Santa Rosa Mountains. cvhikingclub.net