Resolution Regimes

Going Green
Align the mind and body for 2021. Extending its brand of functional movement and biomechanics to outdoor spaces, Ara Pilates + Movement holds twice-weekly, all-levels outdoor classes on the lawn of Hotel Paseo in Palm Desert. arapilates.com
Physical Challenge
Crush your fitness goals at The Camp Transformation Center in Palm Desert. Outdoor, high-intensity training comes via an intense, six-week class focusing on heightened fitness and an aggressive shed of unhealthy body mass. thecamptc.com
Sir, Yes, Sir!
Salute your resolution by signing up for private personal training in Cathedral City with retired Marine Sgt. Robert “Gunny” Puentes. A veteran of the Gulf War, Puentes served for 21 years and now designs fitness programs. fb.com/gunnystrainingcenter
West World
The PGA West Golf Academy refines your game with modern video swing analysis, custom club fitting, and pro-style launch monitors. Group and individual instruction is available, and the super-driven will want to invest in a few on-course playing lessons with instructor Bryan Lebedevitch. pgawestgolfacademy.com
Step by Step
Explore the desert’s bounty of natural spaces by becoming a member of the Coachella Valley Hiking Club. This year’s slate features small-group hikes for proper distancing. Past hikes have included the Murray Peak Loop in Palm Springs and the Sawmill Trail amid the Santa Rosa Mountains. cvhikingclub.net
ask a local
marlys yvonne
Owner, Ara Pilates + Movement
After founding Ara in Seattle, the former ballet dancer relocated to the desert to share her passion for functional movement.
What is different about Pilates than other fitness disciplines?
“Pilates is a great addition to anyone’s health and wellness journey. The foundation of the practice is about connection and finding the unique aspects of your own body as you exercise. Rather than a one-size-fits-all [approach], Pilates is truly the tailored exercise experience. It’s about finding small, incremental adjustments in your daily life that help to make you feel better on a daily basis.”