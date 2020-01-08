Architecture Extends to Landscape Design

If you grew up with Sunset in your home, or even if you’re just curious about one of the key drivers of 20th-century modernism, this event is not to be missed. This event takes place at the Plaza Theatre in downtown Palm Springs.

The following events will also be offered at Modernism Week’s CAMP Headquarters:

Feb. 14, 9 a.m. – Renaissance of Urban Public Space: Halprin’s Portland Open Space Sequence. The Halprin Landscape Conservancy’s recently celebrated restoration of the Portland Open Space Sequence and its impact on the emerging Fountain District is the subject of this presentation.

Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Ask a Landscape Designer. 30 minutes of advice from a professional landscape designer presented bythe Association of Professional Landscape Designers.

Feb. 16, 10:30 a.m. –The American Garden at Midcentury. Join Jonathan D. Lippincott as he covers some of the important American landscape architects of the midcentury modern period including Thomas Church, Garrett Eckbo and Dan Kiley.

Feb. 16, 2 p.m. – Robert Royston. In this talk, JC Miller will present Royston’s work with an emphasis on his residential projects, including his final commission, a series of gardens for the Palm Springs homes of Brent R. Harris and Lisa Meulbroek. Miller will discuss the experience of working directly with Royston on the design of the project and his continued collaboration with the owners through the years.

Feb. 16, 4 p.m. – Robert Royston in Palm Springs: A Book Signing and Tour of the Circle and Becket House Gardens. A book signing, tour and conversation between JC Miller, author of Robert Royston, and Palm Springs garden owner Brent R. Harris about Royston’s final project.

Feb. 17, 9 a.m. – Lockwood de Forest Jr., Santa Barbara Proto-Modernist. This talk by Robin Karson will focus primarily on Lockwood de Forest Jr.’s c. 1926 design for his own house and garden in Santa Barbara.

Feb. 17, 10:30 a.m. – Welton Becket & Ruth Shellhorn: The Commercial & Retail Projects. Landscape architect Kelly Comras, FASLA, explores the collaboration of architect Welton Becket and landscape architect Ruth Shellhorn on fifteen projects that helped put post-war Los Angeles on the map.

Feb. 19, 9 a.m. – California Post-war Landscape Architecture Today. Author Jeffrey Head guides us through a conversation on the influence of modernist landscape architects like Church, Eckbo and Halprin in today’s California landscapes.

Feb. 20, 9 a.m. – The Backyard, a Biography. Freelance nature writer Denise Maher explores the America backyard in a visual as well as psychological and cultural treatment of outdoor built spaces utilizing Maher’s own catalog of landscape projects as well as underseen images from Julius Schulman’s archive at the Getty Research Institute.

Feb. 22, 2 p.m. – Desertscaping: Past, Present, and the Future. A panel on the history and practice of sustainable horticulture in the Coachella Valley and California’s desert regions.