None of the films in this series have been seen in Palm Springs,” says Mark Davis, a Modernism Week board member who curates the films and lectures during the 11-day architectural fest.

“We will have an encore presentation the following week with morning screenings,” Davis explains. The morning screenings are for those who were too busy to catch the first screenings. “There will be many other premiere screenings and special appearances.”

One of the most notable films to be presented is the world premiere of Albert Frey: Part 1 Architectural Envoy on Feb. 18.

The late modernist architect and longtime Palm Springs resident is the subject of the film directed by Jake Gorst, who with his producer and wife Tracey Rennie Gorst, have produced several other films on revered Palm Springs architects including E. Stewart Williams, William Krisel, and Donald Wexler.

“Albert Frey had quite a life, and we knew we couldn’t squeeze all of this work into one film,” says Gorst, who has split the film into two parts to capture the full arc of Frey’s life. “Part 1 covers his birth in Switzerland, his work with Le Corbusier, and his projects in Europe, then New York, and his coming to California.” Part 2 will be out in a year — in time for Modernism Week 2019.