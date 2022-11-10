The King Was Here

With 62 PGA Tour titles to his name, Arnold Palmer brought excitement and credibility to the game of golf, stature to the pro tour, and style to the Coachella Valley.

Originally from Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the aptly nicknamed King lived much of his life in Orlando, Florida; but he loved Greater Palm Springs. And the desert loved him back. Case in point: In 2018, two years after Palmer died, Charlie Mechem, his longtime friend and next-door neighbor at Tradition Golf Club in La Quinta — a course Palmer designed and a hideaway where he kept a home — rallied members to erect a statue there in honor of the golfer.