Arrival From Sweden Does ABBA Under the Stars

Evening Under the Stars continues to be the largest annual fundraiser for AAP – Food Samaritans and has become the official closer of the social season in the desert.

Gala festivities began with a perfect Palm Springs sunset cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. on the grounds of the O’Donnell Golf Club against a backdrop of the majestic San Jacinto Mountains. Guests arrived to walk a special blue carpet (blue and gold were the theme colors this year) and watched a coordinated team of entertaining members of Desert Flaggers perform on platforms.

During the cocktail hour, nearly 1,000 guests were treated to upbeat music provided by DJ Jerry Bonham and had the opportunity to peruse the Marketplace, which featured an array of donated items that were offered at a silent auction, complete with a special bar hosted by Baccarat.

Following cocktail hour, guests proceeded to the elegantly set tables to enjoy a dinner provided by Savoury’s Catering.

The evening’s emcee was singer and actress Bobbie Eakes, known for her roles on One Life to Live, All My Children, The Bold and the Beautiful, Sordid Lives, Tainted Dreams, and others. Each year, AAP – Food Samaritans honors inspirational members of the community for their achievements. This years honorees included actress and dancer Ruta Lee (the Jeannette Rockefeller Humanitarian Award), philanthropists Glenn Johnson and Michael Melancon (the Gloria Greene Inspiration Award), and Ron deHarte of Greater Palm Springs Pride (the Herb Lazenby Community Service Award).

Guests filled the dance floor as the musical group Arrival From Sweden performed an ABBA show band that includes some of ABBA’s original musicians. Arrival looks and sounds very much like the real thing and is the only ABBA tribute band officially sanctioned by ABBA’s four original band members.

AAP – Food Samaritans is a non-profit organization that provides nutritional support for low-income people living with HIV/AIDS and other chronic conditions.

