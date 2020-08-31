Color Coordinated

Why did you and Jerry choose to settle here?

It was the landscape and the architecture. We love looking at the mountains. And then it’s the weather and the people.Friendly people and the happiness vibe that everyone exudes, it seems. And we also like the Hollywood throwback and then the history of such an era that went by, that was so important. It was the best retreat.

Once you opened the Art Hotel, how did you move from running a hotel to renting apartments?

I was really hoping that I was going to be running a hotel. I wanted to have events there and always have art curated at the Art Hotel. And that was my little project because I was shopping for all the local artists, all the fabrics, textiles, and my artworks. So, I wanted it to be an artistic environment. I didn’t anticipate until COVID that the property would actually go back to apartments where we can rent them for a longer term.But now it’s pretty great because the six apartments that are filled now with people that are using them as an apartment dwelling, while we still have a couple left for a guest that just wants to stay for a month or something We could still do pop-up events there which I plan to do once we’re able to.