The front of the Palm Springs Art Museum became a small interactive art festival to mark the Public Arts Commission’s 30th anniversary.

Parents, kids, bikers, and hikers strolled along Museum Way, where booths provided hands-on art activities that included screen-printing of your own hand-designed tote bags and decorating your own cookies.

Kiosks were created by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, the Palm Springs Rotary Club, The Cookie Boutique of the Desert, and the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert. Gambino’s Creperie provided savory edible art while selling their custom-made crepes.

A kickoff to the celebration, held the previous evening, included a National Arts and Humanities Month proclamation from Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon and the unveiling of an interactive public arts map by artists Sarah Scheideman and Tracy Merrigan.

“Public art is more than just a background for selfies (though that’s a good way to engage with it),” says Palm Springs Arts Commission director Ann Sheffer. “It’s a conversation with the public about the creative use of space and the spirit of the community, which we hope will join us as we ‘Imagine Art Here.’ ”

Palm Springs Art Museum

101 Museum Drive

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-322-4800

psmuseum.org