Art Party 2023 Was More Than a Lively Cocktail Party

Palm Springs Art Museum, Palm Springs

Palm Springs Art Museum fêted some 400 museum supporters with a lively cocktail reception and a colorful dining experience. Live music, a DJ, and environmental light shows accompanied the artfully crafted dinner catered by Eight4Nine Restaurant & Lounge. Co-chaired by Sally Kovler, Katherine Malkin, and Leslie Usow, the gala honored Coachella Valley resident Phillip K. Smith III, one of today’s most popular artists working in light and space. His exhibition, Phillip K. Smith III: Light + Change, on view through May 7, consumes four galleries inside the museum that were transformed into elegant lounges for the after-party.