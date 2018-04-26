What makes for a great black-and-white film?

The commonality between these movies is the fact that the camerawork and the lighting were designed to set a certain mood and convey characters and emotions. Increasingly, I think movies now are lot like television shows: very brightly lit, a close-up, a two-shot, a master shot, and it’s pretty much meat-and-potatoes filmmaking. A film like Michael Curtiz’s The Unsuspected, which plays at 4 p.m. on May 11, was made in 1947, and it’s really a dazzling display of camerawork, and the use of lighting by Curtiz, who is a master director.

A rare treat.

They don’t make movies like this anymore. The equipment is completely different; the technology has completely changed. These movies have a look and a feel that does not exist any more. Because of the censorship rules in those days, the screenwriters had to be much more creative on suggesting stuff like infidelity or sexual obsession, brutality, and so on. You could not blatantly show these things on screen. Certain topics and shots were considered salacious or forbidden. That led to a lot of subtlety in how plot points and storylines were presented. But one of the best things about that is the fact that a lot of these films are well written, with excellent dialogue, and the storylines are ones you have to pay attention to. There’s a lot of subtlety to them.

What do you love most about what you do?

Oh my. I’ve been doing this a long time. In the beginning, I didn’t know what the hell I was doing. I walked around saying, “We can’t find any of these films.” And now, it’s become so much easier. Everything is built on relationships. The best thing about Palm Springs is that it’s a renewal of relationships I have had for many years. It’s such a privilege to be doing this. I also love that people come from everywhere — from Australia to Canada — and we are not only showing films that we are saving, we are saving the experience of showing these movies in a theater on a big screen in 35 mm. This festival is really a communal experience.

The Arthur Lyons Film Noir Festival runs May 10–13 at Camelot Theatres, 2300 E. Barista Road in Palm Springs. For more information and tickets, visit arthurlyonsfilmnoir.ning.com.