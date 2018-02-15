San Francisco artist Daniel Phill’s botanical series of art, “Verdant Territory”, marked its opening at Filsinger Fine Art & Fossil Gallery in Palm Desert with a reception Feb. 2.

The exhibition runs through March 2018 and features Phill’s current “botanical” acrylic on canvas series, which represents his “re-imagination” of flowers and landscape with deliberate spontaneity. Color and emotional content are critical to Phill as he blurs the boundaries between abstraction and representation.

Filsinger Fine Art & Fossil Gallery

73111 El Paseo, Suite 107

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-346-8800

filsingergallery.com