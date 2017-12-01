Ryan Campbell’s studio looks empty. He took a selection of paintings to Arizona for an exhibition, installed a couple of sculptures and paintings at a private home in Palm Desert, vacationed with his wife and friends in Mexico, and came back to a studio with plenty of room to create new work.

Hidden in plain sight in an industrial space behind Frankie’s Old World Italian Bakery off Perez Road in Cathedral City, the studio is a perfect venue for Campbell to engage in what amounts to a morning stretch: sketching on paper. He arranges several sheets on a worktable, tapes the edges to create generous margins, and uses a variety of tools, stencils, and materials to lay down his latest ideas and work himself into a groove.

He’s exploring different compositions, color combinations, and surface textures for his ongoing series, Line Segments. “I find a color or compositional fixation,” Campbell says with genuine excitement. “I tend to repeat them when working on sketches. Once I’ve made a couple decisions I allow intuition to take over.”