Traditionally, the Cahuilla and their ancestors made three types of rattles for bird singing: gourd, tin can, and Western pond turtle (the latter are rare, but some tribes still use them for ceremonial songs).

Gourd rattles are the most common and have been an inherent part of Agua Caliente culture for generations, even when the first non-Indian settlers arrived in the 19th century. Today, Agua Caliente bird singers often procure gourds from a farm near Temecula.

Young Tribal members learn early on that these instruments are not toys; they are culturally and spiritually significant objects that must be treated with reverence. According to John Preckwinkle III, chairman of the Tribe’s Cultural Preservation Committee, the Agua Caliente have believed for generations that once a rattle is created, it has its own spirit — and, once cracked or broken, should be burned. When these rattles are used to accompany the Tribe’s bird songs, which recount their ancestors’ first migration and other creation stories, they become a part of a living tradition.